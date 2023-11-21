Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.