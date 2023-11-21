Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

