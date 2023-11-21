Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

