Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,586,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,321,000 after buying an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.