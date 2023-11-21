Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

