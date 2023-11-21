Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

