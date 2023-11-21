Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

