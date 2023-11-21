Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

