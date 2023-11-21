Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

