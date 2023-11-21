Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

