Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 305 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

