Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

