Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

