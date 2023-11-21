Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.