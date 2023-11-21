Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

