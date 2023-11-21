JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

