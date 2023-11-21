Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NU Price Performance
NU opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on NU
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.