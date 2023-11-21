Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

