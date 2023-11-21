Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,217 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,078 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

