Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

