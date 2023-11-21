Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $82.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

