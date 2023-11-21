Lido Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

