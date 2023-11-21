Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 566,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

