Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

