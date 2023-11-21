Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

