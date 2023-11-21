Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Livermore Investments Stock Up 2.7 %

LIV stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Livermore Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.63).

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

