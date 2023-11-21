LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

