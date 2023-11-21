Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
MFD opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $8.95.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
