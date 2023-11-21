Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

MFD opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

