Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYNZ
Mainz Biomed Stock Down 4.1 %
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mainz Biomed
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.