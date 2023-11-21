Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

MAR opened at $206.96 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

