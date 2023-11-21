Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAXN. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

MAXN stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

