Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.01% of Minerals Technologies worth $131,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

