Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.50% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,335,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 792,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

