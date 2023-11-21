Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.79 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

