Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.24 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.