Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of BOX worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BOX opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

