Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of BOX worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX
BOX Stock Up 1.2 %
BOX opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.