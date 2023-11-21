Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of Summit Materials worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

