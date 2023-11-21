Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of BOX worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

