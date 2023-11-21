Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Datadog worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.42, a P/E/G ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,822 shares of company stock valued at $62,707,683 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

