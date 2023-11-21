Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 270,246 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,246 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.28% of Coeur Mining worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $979.48 million, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

