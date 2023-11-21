Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 46,394 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of H World Group worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in H World Group by 993.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,356,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

