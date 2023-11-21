Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,152 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.1 %

RUN stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun



Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.



