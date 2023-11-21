Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 530,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a P/E ratio of -718.28 and a beta of 2.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

