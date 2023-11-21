Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 905 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

