Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

