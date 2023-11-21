Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

