M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.