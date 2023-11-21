NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.67%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

