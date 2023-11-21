NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NXGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($87.58) to GBX 7,300 ($91.33) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($86.58) to GBX 7,150 ($89.45) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($100.09) to GBX 8,100 ($101.34) in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,057.14.

NEXT Stock Performance

About NEXT

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

