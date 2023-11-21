NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NVDA opened at $504.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.22 and its 200-day moving average is $425.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

