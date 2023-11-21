Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Oceaneering International worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 75,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

